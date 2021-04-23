Zalora releases inaugural sustainability report

Zalora has released its inaugural sustainability report highlighting the progress it has made on its sustainability strategy set out last year, which hinges around four key pillars: environmental footprint, sustainable consumption, ethical sourcing, and responsible workplace and community engagement.

In the report, the fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platform revealed that 86 percent of its warehouse waste has now been diverted from landfills, mainly through recycling, while 68 percent of its delivery and internal packaging is made of sustainable materials.

All of Zalora’s Tier 1 private label factories are also now engaged in training programmes.

“In the last year, we have seen more than ever how people, communities and the planet are inextricably linked, and sustainability is becoming even more pertinent against the growing awareness of fashion’s pollutive impact on the environment,” said Zalora Group CEO Gunjan Soni in a statement.

Currently, more than 90 percent of the company’s customers say they are interested in shopping for sustainable products.

“As an e-commerce platform working with over 3,000 brands and serving millions of customers across the region, we recognise that we have the scale, capacity and responsibility to inspire more conscious and ethical consumerism,” Soni said.

During the year, the company also launched its first sustainable capsule collection in collaboration with Tencel fiber, under its Zalora Basics Label.

It also introduced Earth Edit - a curated assortment of pieces and brands that meet Zalora’s sustainability criteria. Currently, 5 percent of the company’s retail branded portfolio meets this criteria.

Zalora also partnered with luxury marketplace reseller StyleTribute to provide its shoppers in Singapore and Malaysia with the option to buy second-hand luxury fashion items.

Soni continued: “While we have made some strides towards our 2022 and 2025 targets, we still have a long way to go before achieving a fully sustainable fashion ecosystem in the region. However, I believe that with the continued support of our team members, brand partners and customers, our collective action can and will create incredible change.”