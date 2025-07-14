Zandra Rhodes unveils swimwear collaboration with Oceanus

Legendary textile and fashion designer Zandra Rhodes, known for her bright prints, has unveiled a new collection in collaboration with luxury swim and resortwear brand Oceanus, which makes its pieces from recycled materials.

Rhodes worked closely with Hannah Attalah, founder of Oceanus on the high summer 2025 collection, which reimagines three of Rhodes’ psychedelic prints from the ‘60s and ’70s: Seashells (1972), Explosions (1964), and Flower Power (1965).

The prints have been reworked into a mix of bikinis, one-piece swimsuits and mini dresses in signature Oceanus silhouettes, alongside printed kaftans with Seashell motifs that will be released later in September.

Zandra Rhodes with Oceanus founder Hannah Attalah Credits: Oceanus by Chris Bissell

The collaboration also sees Rhodes exploring beading for the first time since her infamous beaded collections of the ‘80s.

Commenting on the collaboration, Rhodes said in a statement: “This marks the first time we have explored luxury swimwear as a brand, and I am so honoured to be doing it with the fantastic Oceanus.

“The exquisite beading and quality of this collection is second to none. I am incredibly proud of the outcome. Seeing my archive prints reimagined and brought to life in Oceanus' shimmering beadwork has filled me with immense joy."

Zandra Rhodes x Oceanus collaboration Credits: Oceanus

Attalah added: “Collaborating with the iconic Zandra Rhodes on this collection has been an incredibly special experience. We’ve loved bringing her amazing archive prints to life and allowing them to take centre stage. Seashells are quintessentially Oceanus, and it’s been such a joy to explore the creative spark that merges our two brands.”

Prices for the Zandra Rhodes x Oceanus collection start from 220 pounds for a bikini. The collection will be sold through selected retailers and on Oceanusthelabel.com.

Zandra Rhodes x Oceanus collaboration Credits: Oceanus

Zandra Rhodes x Oceanus collaboration Credits: Oceanus

Zandra Rhodes x Oceanus collaboration Credits: Oceanus