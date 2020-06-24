Zappos launches maternity shopping experience

Las-Vegas based online retailer Zappos has announced the launch of its new Zappos Maternity platform that provides a variety of clothing choices for pregnant women.

To continue showcasing their personal style throughout their pregnancy, women can browse pieces from brands including NOM, Cake Maternity and Everly Grey, as well as shop the Summer Maternity Capsule Closet. The platform offers items ranging from sportswear and casualwear to loungewear and swimwear.

In addition to rethinking the maternity shopping experience and providing support for practical needs throughout the stages of pregnancy, Zappos Maternity was created to disprove the idea that maternity clothing is “unstylish”.

“Zappos Maternity is reimagining how moms-to-be shop and remains dedicated to helping women feel confident in their wardrobe options,” said the company in a statement.

Zappos is additionally offering further resources for motherhood, including prenatal yoga, on its ‘Beyond The Box’ blog.