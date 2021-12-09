Zara Atelier launches with capsule coat collection

Fashion retailer Zara has launched a new label, Zara Atelier, focusing on “high-end design and exquisite craftsmanship”.

Zara Atelier will present two limited tightly-curated collections per year, designed by its in-house team, each focusing on an “elevated, artistic interpretation of an iconic wardrobe staple”.

The first capsule collection is dedicated to the coat and the high street retailer has given them the decadent treatment with couture touches, such as marabou-trimmed collars and sequin-embroidered lapel detailing.

“This winter, day or night, opulence is paramount. Indulge a mood for notice-me embellishment and sumptuous embroidery with Collection 01_The Coat,” explains Zara in the press release.

Image: Zara; Zara Atelier ‘Collection 01_The Coat’ by Paolo Rovers

The six-piece outerwear collection features decorative cocktail coats for the evening to crafted ponchos and overcoat styles for the day, with embellishments and embroidered mixed with modern, wearable shapes.

Highlights include an ankle-length cape coat embroidered with oriental-inspired floral designs and velvet appliqué, a poncho coat featuring a vibrant patchwork with three different jacquard lattice prints, and an A-line dressing-gown style in lurex and candlewick jacquard with a removable faux-fur shearling shawl collar and antique gold pyramid studs.

Image: Zara; Zara Atelier ‘Collection 01_The Coat’ by Paolo Rovers

There is also a double-breasted camel coat adorned with a rose print featuring antique-style sequins at the collar and cuffs, and for the evening is a floral jacquard cocoon coat in black and champagne shades with feather appliqués, and a canvas-effect overcoat in an astrology-themed jacquard, elevated with an inky blue detachable faux-fur collar and sparkling emerald studs.

Each Zara Atelier style will be produced in limited quantities and will be available on Zara.com and in selected stores from December 9. Prices range from 259 to 349 pounds.