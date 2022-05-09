Zara collaborates with Good American on US capsule and pop-up

Spanish fashion chain Zara has revealed a new collaboration with Good American, a clothing brand co-founded by reality star Khloé Kardashian, in the form of a size inclusive capsule for the US market.

The collaboration combines the Inditex-owned brand’s garment manufacturing chain with Good American’s status as a B Corp company, resulting in a sustainable collection that is both size inclusive and ethically produced.

The collection itself is entirely made up of denim fabric and includes t-shirt styles, a fitted jumpsuit, denim shirt and a selection of varying jean cuts. According to the companies, each design has utilised sustainable raw materials and processes, such as recycled or organic cotton and Tencel fibres.

Sizes range from XS to 5XL, going beyond Zara’s typical sizing chart, to ensure full inclusivity, something the American chain prides itself on.

To complement the launch, a campaign consisting of in-demand, diverse models puts a further emphasis on the collection’s inclusive message, featuring the likes of Precious Lee, Quannah Chasinghorse and Georgia Palmer, each seen sporting looks from the line.

The limited edition collection will be available through both the online platform and Zara’s mobile app, as well as a select number of around 40 points of sale throughout the country.

Additionally, Zara has opened a pop-up in Los Angeles to celebrate the release, which will remain open until May 13 and allows shoppers to view and try the line first-hand.

The collaboration comes as part of Inditex’s strategy to consolidate the group’s presence in the US, in which it currently operates 99 physical stores each under the Zara brand.