Zara collaborates with Starter Black Label

2021 marks the 50th Anniversary of Starter, the athletic brand established in 1971, owned by Iconix Brand Group. To mark the occasion, the Starter brand has launched a partnership with Inditex owned brand Zara to develop and sell a capsule collection for spring/summer 2021.

The Starter brand quickly rose to global stardom by connecting fans with their favorite teams and players, pioneering the fusion of sports clothing with popular culture by forging partnerships with the major professional sports leagues, colleges, Olympic sports, and individual athletes. The brand would grow to become a leading part of everyday sports fans’ lives representing authenticity and the opportunity to “wear what the pros wear.”

Starter would extend their creative collaborations to musicians and other pop culture icons, further building their brand momentum. Key moments include Joe Torre of the New York Mets stepping out onto the field wearing the first authentic Starter satin jacket and in 1986 introducing the first NBA Championship Locker Room T-shirt worn by the Boston Celtics.

In a statement, Daisy Laramy-Binks, managing director of Iconix Europe, said of the collaboration, “I am delighted to see the iconic global Starter brand and the powerhouse that is Zara come together for this exciting partnership which will provide the Zara customer with a fashion-forward take on American heritage sportswear at its best.”

The multi-category collection for spring/summer 2021 to mark the 50th celebration will include women’s T-shirts, a vest dress, crop top, shorts, joggers, reversible bucket hat, and a bodysuit. The color story will encapsulate spring/summer hues of pink, white and the Starter brand’s signature blue, to give a contemporary sports-inspired look.

Zara is one of the largest fast-fashion retailers in the world, with parent company Inditex selling in 202 markets through its online platform or its over 7000 stores in 96 markets. Zara has the highest store count of 2118 across all of the Inditex brands.

Image: Iconix