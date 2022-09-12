Zara collaborates with Studio Nicholson

Independent British brand Studio Nicholson is teaming up with retailer giant Zara to launch a capsule collection of deconstructed menswear classics to offer its trademark modular wardrobe to a wider audience.

Launching on September 12, the 12-piece Studio Nicholson + Zara Man capsule offers the British brand’s classic strong, powerful silhouettes that have been “cut to perfection and engineered for carefree movement and inner-city layering”.

The capsule includes knitwear, trousers, tops and outerwear, as well as footwear, eyewear and small leather goods, with the addition of a blanket. Each piece is offered in Studio Nicholson’s “tried and tested” neutral colour palette with pops of contemporary colour and geometric knits.

Image: Studio Nicholson + Zara Man; by Craig McDean

Nick Wakeman founder and creative director of Studio Nicholson, said in a statement: “Since launching Studio Nicholson in 2010, I’ve made it my aim to create a modular wardrobe that brings comfort, clarity and relevance to the daily decisions we make when we get dressed. Clothing should improve our mood, move when we do and never look outdated. Maintaining this ethos for the past twelve years has given me an insight into what works – and what doesn’t. Functionality and fabric are crucial.

“I approach every new collection with the same rigour as an architect designs a building – and begin by making sure the foundations are firmly in place. This attention to detail has meant that Studio Nicholson isn’t something that everyone can afford. The collaboration with Zara means the modular wardrobe is exposed to an exciting new demographic of consumers; people who may not have had the chance (yet) to experience the brand. It gives us a channel to spread the aesthetic to regions and communities who might not have seen or heard of us before. Throughout their growth, Zara has retained extremely high editorial values and this makes them the ideal partner for a Studio Nicholson collaboration.”

Image: Studio Nicholson + Zara Man; by Craig McDean