Zara Home introduces music capsule collection

Inditex-owned brand Zara Home has introduced its first music capsule collection, the ‘Music Collection’, in collaboration with French DJ and co-founder of the Chapel brand Agathe Mougin and technology retailers including Audio Technica and Röth & Meyer.

The tech collection is dedicated to music and in particular to vinyl collectors. The line is dressed in light wood and consists of Audio Technica's AT-LPW40WN turntable, wireless headphones, speakers designed by Röth & Meyer and a wooden table designed to accommodate the equipment.

There is also a selection of eight vinyls featuring hits from 1950 - 2020.

The collection is available now on Zara Home’s website.