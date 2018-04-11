Zara offers augmented reality

Thanks to apps like Snapchat and Instagram, every child and teenager is familiar with augmented reality. Brands and retailers have taken a bit longer to catch on and realise the humanguos potential that AR offers to them. After LVMH, Asos, Topshop, Uniqlo and JD.com, Spanish fashion chain Zara is the next clothing brand to jump on the augmented reality bandwagon: from tomorrow onwards, Zara offers the option #zaraar for its Zara Studio Collection .

According to the fast fashion giant, using augmented reality while shopping is simple: Just download the Zara AR app via App Store, Google Play or link in the Zara app. Then point the camera from the app to a store window, display or e-commerce delivery box and look for the augmented reality icon.

The app allows users to superimpose the clothing items that they are interested in on the models without having to try them on themselves. Then, one can order the desired pieces directly via smartphone and pick them up in a store or have them home delivered.

By selecting the “shop the look” option, interested customers can buy the model's look, which comes to life through the app. In addition, users can use the app to take pictures and videos and to share them via social media.

Photos: Zara website