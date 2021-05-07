Zara teams up with Fruit of the Loom for capsule collection

Spanish fashion giant Zara has teamed up with US fashion brand Fruit of the Loom to launch their first joint capsule collection.

The collection takes inspiration from Fruit of the Loom’s classic styles with bright colours across a selection of t-shirts, sweatshirts with matching shorts and pants, and undergarments.

“It’s an honor to collaborate with one of the world’s most prominent and innovative fashion brands,” said Karen Kendrick, Fruit of the Loom’s vice president of brand communications and creative services. “Zara’s use of our logo from the 80s and 90s, modernized with bright colors, is a wonderful tribute to the fun, optimistic spirit Fruit of the Loom embodies.”

Prices of items in the capsule collection range from 19.90 dollars to 39.90 dollars.