Zara to launch beauty collection

Zara has found its next frontier. The fast-fashion retailer is launching a beauty line that includes products for eyes, lips, face, and nails developed by British makeup artist Diane Kendal, who is famous for creating runway looks for brands including Marc Jacobs, Proenza Schouler, and Tom Ford. The collection will officially launch on May 12.

Kendal worked diligently with the brand to create a beauty collection that was inclusive, cleanly formulated, and sustainable. The collection includes over 130 colors.

“When Zara approached me to lead the creative direction of Zara Beauty, I saw an opportunity to make something that everyone would want to use,” said Kendal in a statement to The Zoe Report. “Zara has always reached such a diverse audience, and I wanted to bring that same big vision to beauty with a collection that is clean, refillable, and accessible to all. I am really proud of what we have created: an expansive array of consciously unique formulas for eyes, lips, face, and nails.”

Zara has had previously dabbled in the beauty space launching a lipstick line inspired by famed makeup artist Pat McGrath in 2018 and has collaborated with Jo Malone on a fragrance, but this is their first full-scale beauty collection. The products will launch in the U.S., Europe, Canada, Mexico, China, South Korea, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. Customers will be able virtually try on the products with Zara’s virtual try-on tool. Price points for the collection will range from 7 dollars to 25 dollars.