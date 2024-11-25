Zara unveils its debut collection with Kate Moss

Spanish fashion retailer Zara has unveiled its highly anticipated collection with Kate Moss, designed by the supermodel with her long-term collaborator and stylist Katy England, which launches on November 30.

The ‘Kate Moss for Zara’ debut “party capsule” collection for autumn/winter 2025 offers fashion inspired by the supermodel's wardrobe, including her love of leopard print, tailoring and 1930s vintage tea dresses.

Kate Moss for Zara campaign by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott Credits: Zara

The collection is described by Zara as “versatile, wearable, and cross-generational,” capturing Moss’ style and eye for fashion into a contemporary capsule line of classic party pieces, featuring dresses, jackets, shoes and accessories, which draw inspiration from the seventies of Charlotte Rampling and Lauren Hutton, Studio 54 and Led Zeppelin.

Highlights include sequinned mini dresses, flared trousers, bejewelled bralettes, white tailored satin blazers, bohemian chiffon blouses, laser cut dresses in cream and black, lacy bras, and floral print bias-cut dresses.

Alongside the fashion is a collection of shoes and accessories, including leopard ballet flats, statement red heels and ankle boots with lace-up detailing to the heel, as well as bags, jewellery and a silk scarf.

To launch the collection, Moss collaborated with her favourite photographers, Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott on the campaign.

Kate Moss for Zara launches in select stores worldwide and on zara.com from November 30.

