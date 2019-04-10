Zegna launches fragrance 'wardrobe'

Luxury menswear label Ermenegildo Zegna has launched a new fragrance collection, dubbed a wardrobe.

Called Essenze Eau de Parfum, Zegna created five scents, each focused on one core ingredient such as Italian bergamot or oud, together which form a wardrobe of fragrances.

“Essenze Eau de Parfum is a new ultra-luxe wardrobe of five bespoke fragrance creations with refined ingredients of exceptional quality and distinctive Italian design,” said Alessandro Sartori, artistic director of Ermenegildo Zegna, in a statement. “The collection can complement any occasion as it accentuates the dynamic lifestyle and elegant informality of the modern Zegna man.

“The fragrance world is an important part of our offering and I believe this launch helps Zegna strengthen its identity as a luxury lifestyle brand,” he said.

Beauty conglomerate Estee Lauder holds the license for Zegna fragrances, which this week was unveiled during Milan Design Week.

Photo credit: Essenze Eau de Parfum, source: Zegna website