Zimmermann officially joins Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode

Australian brand Zimmermann has reached a significant milestone in its history: the board of directors of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM) have officially approved the label's membership, placing it alongside houses such as Alaïa, Dior and Chanel.

“Every season, Paris continues to inspire us. We are delighted to join the Federation and look forward to the next chapter in Zimmermann's story,” said Nicky Zimmermann, co-founder and creative director, in a statement.

This official membership status validates the journey of the brand, founded in 1991 by Nicky and Simone Zimmermann and led by Roberto Eggs since May 1. Present on the Paris Fashion Week calendar since 2022, the company has successfully established its creative voice. This appointment also highlights the continued appeal of the French capital for international creative fashion players.

This integration is also a structural asset for the brand, ensuring its lasting presence on the official calendar. It comes as the company is undergoing a solid international commercial expansion, with store openings in London; Brussels; Beijing; Nice and Monaco.

In February 2026, the luxury brand forecast an annual turnover of 645.7 million Australian dollars for 2025.