1stDibs names new chief marketing and product officer

1stDibs, the online marketplace for sellers and makers of vintage, antique and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, fine jewellery, watches and fashion, has named Bradford Shellhammer as its new chief marketing officer and chief product officer.

Spellhammer, who will join the company next month, will oversee the company’s product, marketing and customer support functions. He will be responsible for shaping and executing marketing strategies, driving customer engagement, building brand awareness, and leading product development to elevate the 1stDibs user experience.

Commenting on the appointment, David Rosenblatt, chief executive of 1stDibs, said in a statement: “Bradford has a unique skill set which will be incredibly beneficial in his role leading both the product and marketing teams at 1stDibs.

“His proven track record of scaling marketplaces and retailers, combined with his love for design, will bring tremendous experience to the executive team. We look forward to welcoming him.”

Spellhammer joins from Rent the Runway, where he held the position of chief product and marketing officer, leading the customer group dedicated to critical touchpoints in service of the Rent the Runway customer, alongside the company’s product, marketing, and customer experiences.

Prior to Rent the Runway, he was the chief product officer at Reverb as well as the vice president of buyer experience and eBay for charity at eBay. He also held senior roles at Backcountry.com and Fab.com.

Shellhammer added: “As an avid design lover, I have long been a fan of 1stDibs. This role allows me the remarkable opportunity to combine my passion for fine design with my ability to build brand awareness and scale digital marketing and product organisations.

“I’m very much looking forward to joining the team and connecting the most beautiful things on earth with people who love and appreciate them.”