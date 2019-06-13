7 For All Mankind names Suzanne Silverstein president

7 for All Mankind announced the appointment of Suzanne Silverstein to the role of president, effective June 24. While the denim brand was founded in Los Angeles and is operated by Tel Aviv-based Delta Galil Industries, Silverstein will be based in New York while she oversees 7 For All Mankind's bicoastal teams.

Silverstein brings over 20 years of experience in retail and wholesale for contemporary fashion to the brand. She has most recently served as president for Parker, and previously held various leadership roles with Saks Fifth Avenue.

“7 For All Mankind is the founder of premium denim and forged the way for other brands that followed,” she said in a statement. “This feels like coming home. I know the brand and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the incredible team as we continue to execute the global brand’s existing growth strategy and really focus on getting to know and serving our customers better.”

Silverstein had served as vice president of US wholesale for 7 For All Mankind from 2012 through 2014. According to her LinkedIn page, she worked from New York while leading the sales team the wholesale business, and men's and women's denim.

“[Silverstein's] demonstrated leadership skills – particularly as evidenced by the growth of contemporary fashion brand Parker, coupled with her deep understanding of the brand’s heritage, will be extremely valuable as we continue to expand 7 For All Mankind® into its next phase of growth," stated Isaac Dabah, CEO of parent company Delta Galil.