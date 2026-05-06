A.P.C. entrusts its artistic direction to stylist Ludivine Poiblanc

A.P.C. is making a fresh start. The French ready-to-wear brand announced this Wednesday the appointment of Ludivine Poiblanc as artistic director. Her first collections will be presented on May 20 at the Milan showroom, and then on June 15 in Paris on Rue Madame.

Career of an influential voice in styling

Based between Paris and New York, Ludivine Poiblanc has collaborated with publications such as WSJ Magazine, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar and Vogue. She has also advised numerous fashion houses on various aspects, from product development to defining visual identity.

Regarding her new role, Ludivine Poiblanc stated in a press release: “Joining A.P.C. as artistic director and continuing the legacy of Judith and Jean Touitou is a unique opportunity. I have always been drawn to its radical simplicity, an archetypal wardrobe shaped by a discreet sense of dissent and a distinctly French attitude.”

The choice of Ludivine Poiblanc illustrates a major strategic dynamic in the fashion sector: the transition of profiles from editorial styling to the creative direction of brands. Ludivine Poiblanc's expertise in image building meets the need for houses to stand out through precise curation and a coherent visual identity. For A.P.C., whose DNA is based on timeless basics, accessories and denim, the challenge is to consolidate its position in the highly competitive functional wardrobe segment.

Stephanie Phair, president of A.P.C., detailed the objectives related to this integration: “I am delighted to welcome Ludivine for this exciting next chapter at A.P.C. The company is focused on targeted growth by continuing to bring to life what makes A.P.C. unique in the market: its deep heritage in denim and accessories and a ready-to-wear offering that caters to a customer with a point of view.”

Jean Touitou, the brand's founder, expressed his confidence in the new artistic director: “Not only has Ludivine shown her true talent as a stylist throughout her impressive career, but her personality, personal style and spirit make me confident that she will embody the brand I founded in 1987 and write a new chapter in the A.P.C. adventure, respectful of the past and imaginative for the future.”