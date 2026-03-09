AAFA adds Fabletics president to board, New Balance CEO becomes chair

The American Apparel and Footwear Association (AAFA) has named a slew of new members to its board of directors as part of a wider leadership renewal. In addition, Joe Preston, the chief executive officer and president of New Balance, has been named chair, succeeding Halide Alagöz, Ralph Lauren’s chief product and merchandising officer.

Among the newly elected members are Meera Bhatia, the president and chief operating officer of Fabletics; Jeffrey Goldfarb, the executive vice president of G-III Apparel Group; Raj Palakshappa, SVP, general counsel and treasurer for Oxford Industries; Stuart Pond, VP, chief supply chain officer at VF Corporation; and Lisa Williams, CEO of Eileen Fisher.

These individuals will begin their three year term on AAFA’s board of directors from April 1, 2026. They join nine re-elected directors, including Danilo Amoretty, Carhartt’s SVP product supply chain and operations, who has been appointed as the organisation’s vice chair.

Elsewhere, Chris Volpe, United Legwear & Apparel’s COO and CFO, has been named AAFA’s treasurer and Gap’s chief supply chain and transformation officer, Sally Gilligan, is to be secretary.

In a statement, Preston said: "I’m excited to work alongside the AAFA team to chart a clear, harmonised path toward a stronger and more resilient apparel and footwear industry. Throughout my career, AAFA has been an invaluable resource and steady advocate for our community. I look forward to building on that foundation and helping advance the positive, impactful work the team continues to deliver.”