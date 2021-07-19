Abercrombie & Fitch appoints chief digital and technology officer

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has appointed Samir Desai as its chief digital and technology officer. In his new position, the company said, Desai will be a member of Abercrombie & Fitch’s executive steering committee and will report directly to chief executive officer Fran Horowitz.

“We are pleased to welcome Samir to Abercrombie & Fitch Co. His robust background and deep knowledge of technology innovation will be incredibly valuable as we continue our transformation journey to being a digitally led retailer,” said Fran Horowitz.

In this newly created role, the company further said in a statement, Desai will be responsible for leading the company’s ongoing digital transformation strategy, including developing strategic initiatives through data and analytics, optimizing customer and user experience, and further evolving the company’s portfolio of brands into digital experiences that are unique to each of their diverse audiences.

The company added, Desai joins Abercrombie & Fitch from Equinox, a luxury fitness company that operates several lifestyle brands. At Equinox, Desai most recently served as chief technology officer.