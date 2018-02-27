Abercrombie & Fitch elects Kerrii Anderson to its board of directors

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has elected Kerrii B. Anderson as a Director, effective February 23. The company said, Anderson will serve as a member of the audit and finance committee of the board. With her election, Abercrombie & Fitch’s board expands to ten directors.

Commenting on the election, Abercrombie & Fitch’s board Chairman, Terry Burman, said in a stateme: “With Kerrii’s impressive leadership track record, deep expertise in finance, operations and strategy, and significant consumer-facing public company management and board experience, she will bring a fresh perspective to our board. We are excited to welcome Kerrii to A&F and look forward to working together as we continue to drive the company and its brands forward.”

Anderson, 60, the company added, most recently served as president, chief executive officer and a member of the board of directors of Wendy’s International Inc., now The Wendy’s Company, during a transformative time at that company, where she developed a strategic vision and plan for the Wendy’s brand. Prior to serving as its CEO, Anderson served as executive vice president and chief financial officer. Prior to her positions at Wendy’s, Anderson spent the majority of her career with M/I Schottenstein Homes Inc., now M/I Homes Inc., where she served as senior vice president and chief financial officer.

Anderson currently serves as a director of Worthington Industries and is a member of its compensation committee and audit committee. She also serves as a director of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, and is chair of its audit committee and a member of its nominating and corporate governance committee. She also serves with non-profit entities including The Columbus Foundation; OhioHealth and Elon University.

“I am honored to join the board of directors of this storied company. I look forward to working together with Fran, Terry, and the rest of the Board and the management team, at this exciting time in the company’s evolution,” added Anderson.

