Abercrombie & Fitch names Andrew Clarke as new board member

US apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch has announced the appointment of Andrew Clarke to its board of directors, a move that comes as the company embarks on its next phase of growth.

Clarke currently serves as the global president of Mars Snacking, a division of the chocolate industry giant Mars, Incorporated, where he has been for the last 24 years.

He joined Mars after four years at Marks & Spencer and initially took on a role in UK sales before moving to various general management and regional roles across Europe and Latin America.

He then became chief customer and marketing officer and was later promoted to his current position, which he has served in since 2018.

In a release, chairperson of the Abercrombie & Fitch board, Nigel Travis, welcomed Clarke, and added: “With decades of executive experience in consumer goods and a deep understanding of consumers around the world, he will bring a dynamic, global perspective as we navigate the company’s next chapter of growth.

“His strategic capabilities, diverse geographic experience, work in a multi-brand environment and track-record of successfully driving growth will be a tremendous asset to the board and company.”