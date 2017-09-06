Abercrombie & Fitch names Scott Lipesky its new CFO

Abercrombie & Fitch has appointed Scott D. Lipesky as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective October 2, 2017. The company said in a statement Lipesky will oversee corporate finance, FP&A, financial reporting, risk management, tax, and treasury for Abercrombie & Fitch Co., and will serve on the company's executive leadership team. He will report to Abercrombie & Fitch Co.'s Executive Vice President and COO, Joanne C. Crevoiserat, who continued to serve as CFO after her promotion to COO effective February 1, 2017.

Commenting on the appointment, Crevoiserat said in a media release: "Having previously spent nine successful years with us, Scott has strong relationships here and an intimate knowledge of our business and culture that will serve him and the company well, as we continue to execute aggressively against our strategic plan."

The company added that Lipesky brings more than 20 years' experience from the retail and manufacturing sectors in financial planning & analysis, corporate finance, merchandise planning, accounting, and treasury, including nine years with Abercrombie & Fitch Co., most recently as CFO of Hollister Co.

"I'm excited to return to Abercrombie & Fitch Co. at this important point in its revitalization journey. I look forward to working with Fran, Joanne and the rest of the leadership team, as the company continues on its path to delivering enhanced performance and long-term shareholder value," said Lipesky.

Lipesky joins the company from American Signature Inc., a privately-held home furnishings company, where he was CFO. He began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he qualified as a CPA. His experience includes roles as corporate finance director with FTI Consulting, a global financial services advisory firm, director of corporate business development with The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, and nine years with Abercrombie & Fitch Co., in a variety of finance roles, including CFO of the company's Hollister brand.

