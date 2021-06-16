ABG names Henry Stupp as president of EMEA

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) has appointed Henry Stupp as its new president of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

The move is described as an “important step” for the company as it looks to heighten its focus on expansion in key regions as it continues to diversify its portfolio, which includes Juicy Couture, Forever 21, Barneys, and most recently Eddie Bauer .

Stupp recently served as chief executive of US clothing and footwear company Apex Global Brands (formerly Cherokee Global Brands) and will focus on accelerating organic growth for ABG’s brands and driving new business across EMEA and India.

As part of ABG’s plan to drive strategic growth in the EMEA region, Stump will be located in London, where he will open and oversee a new ABG office and recruit dedicated regional teams. This will include ABG veteran Taylor Morono, now interim senior vice president of EMEA.

Jarrod Weber, group president lifestyle, chief brand officer of ABG, said in a statement: “Henry is an experienced and successful leader who brings valuable insight to ABG. His proven track record in connecting licensed brands with best-in-class partners and driving distribution are important attributes that we believe will fuel ABG’s continued commitment to brand growth in the region.”

Stupp brings 30 years of leadership experience to ABG in the licensing and brand marketing industries. During his decade-long tenure with Apex, in addition to providing merger and acquisition oversight, Stupp introduced many licenses and brands to a broad, global retail and wholesale audience. Before joining Cherokee, Stupp served as co-founder of NTD Apparel, a leading licensee of entertainment, character, sports and branded apparel and a supplier of clothing and accessories to most major North American retailers.

Commenting on his appointment, Stupp said: “I am delighted to have joined Authentic Brands Group and look forward to forging new paths for the EMEA India regions. ABG recognises the importance of establishing a local presence in these fast-growing territories and I couldn’t be happier to be working with this world class team and renowned portfolio of globally-recognised lifestyle and entertainment brands.”