ABG taps Steve Robaire as EVP of Reebok International

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) has tapped Reebok veteran Steve Robaire as the sportswear brand’s first executive vice president of its international business.

Robaire has almost 15 years of experience in brand licensing, sales and marketing.

He spent the most part of his career at Reebok, joining in 2008 as associate product manager and working his way up the ranks to the position of VP and general manager of Reebok Greater China in 2019.

In his new role as EVP of Reebok International, Robaire will spearhead Reebok’s expansion across international territories, with a focus on “developing new business opportunities and implementing a strategy that leverages the brand heritage and prestige to drive sales and growth”.

“I am honored to join the ABG family and continue my longstanding relationship with the brand,” Robaire said. “Reebok is an iconic, world-renowned brand that creates and delivers superior product. I am thrilled to join ABG’s talented leaders and teams to drive expansion across key regions.”

Robaire will start the new role on July 1 and will be based in ABG’s New York City headquarters.

He will report to Jarrod Weber, group president Lifestyle and chief brand officer.

Weber said that Robaire’s experience in growing Reebok’s market share and sales growth in Greater China and Europe make him “an excellent leader” for driving the brand’s business across international markets.

“There’s an incredible appetite for the brand across key markets, and with [Robaire] leading the charge, we are primed for success,” Weber said.