Accelerating Circularity appoints Edd Denes as chief executive officer

Accelerating Circularity has appointed Edd Denes as chief executive officer. His appointment comes months after the non-profit driving textile-to-textile recycling named industry veteran Eileen Mockus as its CEO, as founder and ex-CEO Karla Magruder transitioned to the position of board chair to continue to advise on the organization’s strategic direction.

Denes, who has served as Board Treasurer of Accelerating Circularity since 2021, is said to step into his new role with “strong support from the board.” He brings with him more than 20 years of leadership experience across financial services, technology transformation, and international operations, including leading large-scale change programs and managing global teams.

Previously supporting the organization’s growth and mission in his former role, his new appointment reflects the board’s confidence in his leadership and his understanding of the collaboration needed to scale textile-to-textile recycling.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to play a bigger role in driving systemic change and creating impact that benefits our global community,” said Edd Denes, Chief Executive Officer of Accelerating Circularity. “Having served on the board for the past five years, I have a real appreciation for the legacy of the organization and how a focused team working with strong partners across the industry has already achieved so much. I look forward to continuing this work and scaling our impact even further.”

Accelerating Circularity works with brands, manufacturers, collectors, sorters, recyclers, and innovators to build systems that enable textile-to-textile recycling at scale. Through industry partnerships and implementation programs, the organization connects stakeholders and supports the transition to circular textiles.

As CEO, Denes will lead efforts to expand these partnerships and advance the development of circular textile systems.