Accelerating Circularity appoints Eileen Mockus as new CEO

Accelerating Circularity, the non-profit dedicated to building circular systems that transform used textiles into new raw materials, has announced a leadership transition.

Eileen Mockus, an industry veteran with over two decades of sustainable innovation experience at major brands including Coyuchi, Patagonia, and The North Face, will assume the role of chief executive officer. Concurrently, founder and current CEO Karla Magruder, who has guided the organization since 2019 to global recognition, will transition to board chair, continuing to advise on strategic direction.

Outgoing CEO Karla Magruder, whose tenure included convening major brands, bringing T2T products to market at scale, and securing a Clinton Global Initiative Commitment to Action, expressed confidence in the transition, saying: “It has been the honour of my career to found and lead Accelerating Circularity. With Eileen’s expertise and passion for low-impact textile systems, the organization is perfectly positioned to move from pilot programs to industry-wide implementation. I’m excited to continue supporting this mission as Board Chair.”

This leadership change marks a pivotal moment for Accelerating Circularity, signaling its advancement from proof-of-concept and pilot programs toward commercial scale implementation of textile-to-textile (T2T) recycling systems, alongside expanding its tools, resources, and education initiatives.

Incoming CEO Eileen Mockus, recognized for her extensive background in sustainable product development and supply chain strategy, shared her enthusiasm for the path ahead, adding: “I’m thrilled to step into this role at such a pivotal time. The groundwork has been laid, partnerships are strong, and the demand for scalable textile-to-textile recycling has never been greater. Together, we can ensure the transition to a future where textiles are no longer wasted.”