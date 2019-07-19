Adam Metz to join Hammerson as Non-Executive Director

Hammerson has announced the appointment of Adam Metz as a Non-Executive Director with effect from July 22, 2019. The company said, Metz will also become a member of the investment and disposal committee and the nomination committee.

Commenting on the new board appointment, David Tyler, Chair of the Hammerson plc board, said in a statement: “I am delighted to welcome Adam who has a strong track record in the sector having held senior roles throughout market cycles. His comprehensive experience in real estate investment and strategy in the US, Europe and Asia, through listed companies and private equity will make a valuable contribution to our board.”

With 30 years of career in the US, the company added, Metz will bring to Hammerson wide-ranging experience in retail and commercial real estate spanning the US, Europe and Asia, having acted as both an executive and non-executive director. He served as CEO of General Growth Properties and president of Urban Shopping Centres, Inc. Metz also has extensive investment experience working as an operating partner for Blackstone Group as well as having held senior positions with both TPG Capital and most recently the Carlyle Group as managing director and head of international real estate. He also served on Carlyle’s management committee until 2018.

Metz has previously served on the boards of Forest City Realty, Parkway Properties, AMLI Realty in the US and the Board of Aliansce, a public company focused on shopping malls in Brazil.

Picture:Adam Metz via FTI Consulting