Adidas board member Martin Shankland steps down after 27 years

Martin Shankland, executive board member for global operations at Adidas has decided to step down after 27 years with the brand

“On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I would like to congratulate Martin on his career at our company and thank him for his passion, commitment, and leadership throughout the past 27 years,” said Thomas Rabe, chairman of the company’s supervisory board in a statement.

Shankland, the company said, joined Adidas Russia/CIS in 1997. During his tenure as managing director, he established Adidas Russia/CIS as the market leader through the creation of a strong direct-to-consumer business. After leading Adidas emerging markets region from 2017, he joined the executive board in 2019, with responsibility for product operations, sourcing and supply chain as well as tech, data & analytics, non-trade-procurement and sustainability.

The company added that Hoa Ly, SVP sourcing, will now have responsibility for all sourcing operations at Adidas reporting to CEO Bjørn Gulden. Adidas CFO Harm Ohlmeyer will assume additional responsibility for supply chain and tech.