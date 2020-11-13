Adidas names new senior vice president of global marketing

Adidas has tapped Vicky Free to be their new senior vice president of global marketing. She will be based at Adidas’ Herzogenaurach, Germany headquarters.

Free arrives at Adidas with over 20 years in experience. She previously worked at Novant Health as senior vice president and chief marketing officer. In her new role at Adidas she will be responsible for overseeing Adidas’ commercial and brand success through “compelling consumer brand stories” as the company describes it. She will report to Brian Grevy, an Adidas executive board member who oversees global brands.

Adidas has seen a number of executive departures this year, including Karen Perkin, an executive board member who oversaw global human resources. Perkin resigned over an investigation related to racially insensitive comments. Jon Wexler, who was vice president and general manager of Yeezy, also exited the company.

photo: via Adidas Newsroom