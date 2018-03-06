Adidas Supervisory Board Member Stefan Jentzsch Resigns

German sports shoes, clothing and accessories giant Adidas AG said that at today's meeting of the Supervisory Board, Dr. Stefan Jentzsch, member of the Supervisory Board, announced his resignation from office as of the conclusion of the company's Annual General Meeting on May 9, 2018.

As a shareholder representative, Dr. Stefan Jentzsch has served on Adidas' Supervisory Board since November 7, 2007.

The Supervisory Board will propose Dr. Frank Appel, CEO of Deutsche Post DHL Group, for election to the board at the 2018 AGM as Dr. Jentzsch's successor.

Dr. Appel shall be elected for the remaining term of the current shareholder representatives, which will end with the conclusion of the AGM on May 9, 2019. (dpa)