Adler appoints Wolfgang Burgard as the new board chairman

The supervisory board of Adler Modemärkte AG has elected Wolfgang Burgard as the new chairman with immediate effect. He is taking over the position of Massimiliano Monti, who resigned from his post effective April 20, 2021.

Burgard has been a member of the company’s supervisory board since June 2013.

Adler Modemärkte, headquartered in Haibach near Aschaffenburg, Germany, is one of the largest textile retailers. The group generated revenue of 495.4 million euros and EBITDA of 70.3 million euros in 2019. The company currently operates 172 stores, 143 of which are located in Germany, 24 in Austria, three in Luxembourg, two in Switzerland, and an online shop.