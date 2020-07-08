Adrian Ward-Rees returns to Burberry as head of ready-to-wear

Burberry has announced that Adrian Ward-Rees is re-joining the company to lead the ready-to-wear business unit. The company said in a statement that it intends to create three new business units covering ready-to-wear, accessories and shoes and pool expertise within them to enhance our product focus, increase agility and elevate quality. Ward-Rees’ appointment is a part of this strategy.

Commenting on the new product strategy and Ward-Rees’ appointment, Marco Gobbetti, Chief Executive Officer of Burberry Group plc, said: “The changes we intend to make will ensure we have the right structures in place as we enter the next phase of our strategy. I am delighted to welcome back Adrian to Burberry to lead our newly created ready-to-wear business unit.”

Ward-Ress was previously at Christian Dior where he served as senior vice president and managing director of Dior Homme for the past four years. He has also worked at Lane Crawford and in merchandising at Burberry. He will step into his new role on July 20, 2020 as SVP, Head of Ready-to-Wear and will be based in London. He will report to Gobbetti and will join Burberry’s executive committee.

Picture:Burberry plc website