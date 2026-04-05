Adriano Goldschmied, godfather of denim, dies at 82

Adriano Goldschmied, known as the godfather of denim, has passed away today in Castelfranco Veneto at the age of 82. He was known everywhere for the brands he created and for his commitment to sustainability in the denim industry. A true gentleman with a kind manner, Goldschmied was always willing to share his vast knowledge in the field of denim and innovation. He died at dawn in the Castelfranco hospital after a long illness.

Adriano Goldschmied passes away

FashionUnited interviewed him on March 23 and he spoke, with his usual generosity and passion, about the many projects he was pursuing in the field of denim innovation.

He is survived by his wife, Michela, and his daughters Glenda and Marta.

Adriano Goldschmied, born in 1944 in Ivrea to a wealthy Jewish family from Trieste, and had worked in the sector for over fifty years. He created brands such as Goldie, A Gold E, Diesel, Replay, Gap 1969, Ag Adriano Goldschmied and GoldSign, to name just a few. His successes also include the invention of the stonewash technique; experimenting with and using Tencel fibres; the creation of super-stretch denim; and pioneering sustainable methods as early as the nineties.

Goldschmied was a member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA). In recent years, with Daily Blue and House of Gold, he divided his time between Italy and Los Angeles. The creative side was based in the Veneto region of Italy, while the operational side was in Los Angeles, working on the design, production and distribution of high-quality denim-inspired fabrics.