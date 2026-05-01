Aeffe: chief financial officer Rocco Bennici resigns

Yesterday, in a statement, Aeffe spa, the luxury company listed on the Euronext Milan market of the Italian Stock Exchange, announced that Rocco Bennici, chief financial officer, head of financial reporting and investor relations, has resigned. His resignation is effective from June 9, 2026, to pursue a new professional opportunity.

Aeffe owns historic brands such as Alberta Ferretti, Moschino and Pollini.

Thirty of 120 redundant employees challenge the measure

Meanwhile, in early April, 30 of the 120 employees made redundant by the group decided to challenge the measure. Supported by the Cgil union, they will initiate legal action against the company.

"The appeal reopens one of the most painful chapters of the reorganisation that has affected the San Giovanni in Marignano headquarters and the Milan offices in recent months. Following the initial opening of the redundancy procedure for 221 employees, approximately 120 have so far received notice of termination. The company has also activated an ordinary furlough scheme for over 400 employees between its Romagna and Milan sites. Meanwhile, the negotiated crisis settlement process is underway. At the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy, discussion tables are being held to monitor the situation and assess possible industrial solutions," notes Collettiva, the Cgil union's newspaper.

As Daniele Baiesi, secretary of Filctem Cgil of Rimini, explained to Resto del Carlino, this is a course of action that had already been proposed in the aftermath of the redundancy letters. "We held a meeting with all the employees who had already expressed their intention to object. We outlined the path to be taken to them.”

On April 23, the board of directors of Aeffe spa approved the balance sheet as of March 31, 2026. It shows that the company's net equity, at a negative value of 1,919,278 euros, has fallen below the minimum established by art. 2327 of the Civil Code. This refers to the minimum share capital required for joint-stock companies, which is 50 thousand euros. The conditions stipulated in the civil code have therefore been met.

On October 2, 2025, the company specified in a note that upon entering the negotiated crisis settlement procedure, it declared its intention to benefit from the suspension, inter alia, of the recapitalisation obligations under art. 2447 of the Civil Code. This is pursuant to art. 20 of Legislative Decree 14/2019 (Code of business crisis and insolvency).