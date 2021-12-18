Aeffe managing director exits

Aeffe SpA, the parent company of brands including Alberta Ferretti, Moschino, and Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, has consensually terminated its relationship with former managing director Marcella Tassinari. Aeffe CEO Simone Badioli will take over as ad interim managing director.

Rather than appointing a new general managing director, Aeffe has opted to set up an executive committee that will include Badioli, Massimo Ferretti, and Giancarlo Galeone. Ferretti is currently executive president of Aeffe.

In a statement, Ferretti said, “I would like to thank Mr. Tassinari for his professional contribution, his dedication and his support offered to the achievement of the goals reached, to date, by Aeffe S.p.A., and by the Group. We therefore wish Mr. Tassinari all successes in his future career. The transition of the company projects will be guaranteed by the executive committee.”

As part of his termination agreement Tassinari will receive 900,000 euros, 890,000 of which are an incentive to leave, and 10,000 are a novative transaction to be paid on February 10, 2022. He will also still receive the use of a corporate car.