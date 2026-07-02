AEO names Ravi Thanawala as CFO

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) has confirmed a transition among its leadership. The US apparel group’s long-time executive, Mike Mathias, will be stepping back from his role as executive vice president, chief financial officer, to become a non-executive strategic advisor to the company’s chairman and CEO, Jay Schottenstein.

Mathias, who has been with AEO for 25 years and had taken up the CFO role in 2020, will be succeeded by Ravi Thanawala, who will step in from August 3. Mathias will work alongside Thanawala to ensure a seamless transition through the remainder of the company’s 2026 fiscal year. He will continue to support Schottenstein through July 30, 2027.

Schottenstein credited Mathias with successfully guiding AEO “through a rapidly evolving retail landscape and a period of significant growth”, with his “expertise and strategic foresight” being instrumental in “strengthening the foundation of our business, driving long-term value and positioning AEO for a brighter future”.

Thanawala, meanwhile, said it was an honour to step to the CFO role at a company he has long admired. “My immediate priority is working with Mike to ensure a seamless transition that maintains organisational momentum,” he added. “Looking ahead, I am excited to partner with Jay and leadership to accelerate long-term strategic initiatives, maintain financial discipline and unlock new avenues for profitable growth.”