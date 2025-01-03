After jeans controversy, famous chess player teams up with G-Star

The saga surrounding grandmaster Magnus Carlsen's jeans is continuing to unfold. The famous chess player is entering into a collaboration with G-Star Raw, the denim specialist announced on social media.

At the end of 2024, Carlsen caused a stir when he wore jeans during the Rapid Chess World Championship. The dress code of the chess federation FIDE explicitly states that jeans are not allowed to be worn during matches.

The federation requires chess players to wear more formal trousers for the next round, but Carlsen refused. A fine followed and Carlsen was not allowed to play any more rounds. The chess player decided to withdraw from the Blitz Chess World Championship that took place on 30 December.

Eventually, FIDE changed the dress code to allow jeans to be worn and, as a result, Carlsen did participate in the Blitz Chess World Championship.

With the new dress code, an opportunity also opened up for G-Star Raw, as can be read on LinkedIn. The brand already had a collaboration with Carlsen in 2010, but is now continuing it.

“When Norwegian chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen made headlines with his fearless attitude during the World Rapid and Blitz Championships – refusing to take off his jeans despite tournament rules – we knew it was time to revive our partnership. Magnus was fined and disqualified, but made his position clear: denim is for everyone, always and everywhere – even on the chessboard,” the brand said.

Magnus Carlsen will be featured in the G-Star Campaign launching in the second quarter of 2025.