Afterpay appoints global chief product officer to help with product demand

The industry for alternative payment solutions is growing. Afterpay, a leader in the buy-now-pay-later field has appointed David Katz to lead its product management as the new global chief product officer, effective immediately.

Afterpay provides retailers a solution that allows them to offer their consumers their purchases immediately while paying through four installments over a short period of time. The company has noticed growing customer demand for its service and therefore determined a need for a new leader to take the helm of product organization.

"With this kind of momentum, it's critical that we have a leader of David's caliber and experience to continue to deliver real value to both consumers and merchants through our innovative platform - taking our service to the next level," Afterpay's co-founder and chief executive officer Anthony Eisen explained in a statement.

Katz most recently served as senior vice president of product management and design at sports e-commerce company Fanatics, building product management functions. Before this, he worked with Grouopon as general manager of consumer mobile and with Yahoo as vice president of mobile and mobile strategy.

"Afterpay is one of these unique businesses that sits at the intersection of retail, technology and payments - delivering 'win wins' for both retailers and consumers," Katz commented. "I couldn't be more excited to join this fast-growing business and dynamic team that is so committed to its customers and has been so creative in defining new ways to shop and manage money responsibly."