Agent Provocateur names Michelle Ryan as chief executive

Luxury lingerie brand Agent Provocateur has named Michelle Ryan as its new chief executive, as part of its ongoing brand strategy to expand and grow the business internationally.

Ryan started her role with Agent Provocateur on January 20, joining from footwear and accessories brand Kurt Geiger, where she was the buying and supply chain director. Prior to that, she served on the executive board for brands including Diane von Furstenberg, Jimmy Choo, Burberry and Saint Laurent in both London and New York.

The luxury lingerie brand calls Ryan a “strategic global leader” and adds in a statement that she will bring her expertise in “developing product concepts with a collaborative approach to drive growth, profit and an engaging customer experience” to her new role.

Commenting on her appointment, Ryan said: “I am delighted to be joining Agent Provocateur. The brand is iconic with its ethos of strong, sensual and independently minded women combined with the talent of great design. I look forward to partnering with Sarah Shotton the brands' creative director, while bringing my commercial expertise and knowledge to the role as chief executive.”

Leadership changes at Agent Provocateur - with new chief executive and chief commercial officer

In addition, Agent Provocateur also confirmed another leadership change, promoting Kerry Neill to the role of chief commercial officer. Neill, served as joint managing director with Sandra Mertens-Lustig, who left the lingerie label to join accessories brand Lulu Guinness as its new chief executive earlier this month.

In her new role, Neill will report into Ryan and has been tasked with overseeing the commercial strategy, delivering development and expansion across business growth and market-share.

Founded in 1994, Agent Provocateur opened its first boutique in London’s Soho. Since then, the brand has gone on to become globally recognised for its provocative attitude and innovative design. Under the creative direction of Sarah Shotton, the brand showcases beautiful fabrications and craftsmanship combined with avant-garde fashion sense.

Image: courtesy of Agent Provocateur