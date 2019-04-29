Agnes B. Chapski named new publisher of Instyle

Meredith Corporation is making changes with its InStyle title. Effective immediately, Agnes B. Chapski is the fashion publication's vice president and publisher. Chapski comes from Sandow's Beauty Engine, where she held the role of president for its New Beauty title.

In the year and eight months Chapski spent with New Beauty, she worked to transform the platform into an omni-channel beauty solutions network. Prior to this, she spent 18 years with Condé Nast in roles such as publisher and chief revenue officer of Allure and associate publisher of Vanity Fair and Lucky.

"I'm thrilled to join Meredith and InStyle, an authoritative brand that celebrates inspirational fashion and beauty content for all women," Chapski said in a press release. "InStyle ignites the desire to shop and is uniquely positioned as a must-buy for marketers looking for proven solutions and access that drive results."

In her new role with InStyle, Chapski will report to Doug Olson, president of Meredith Magazines.

Currently the largest brand-powered women's media company in the United States, Meredith Corporation had acquired InStyle along with its previous parent company Time Inc. between 2017 and 2018. Meredith's media portfolio reaches over 175 million unique consumers monthly nationwide, according to information it shared in a statement.