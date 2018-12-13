Ahler's downsizes management board, Götz Borchert resigns

Ahler's supervisory board has decided to reduce the management board again to a two-person committee. The company said in a statement that the supervisory board aims to respond to market-related challenges with lean structures and a high level of flexibility.

As a result, the company added, Götz Borchert is leaving the management board of Ahlers AG with immediate effect by mutual consent. The company has thanked Borchert for his commitment in the areas of corporate communications, marketing, design, retail and e-commerce.

Borchert had begun his career as a media spokesman for Ahlers on July 1, 2005.