Ahlers ropes in Wolfgang Weber to head central administration

Ahlers Ag has appointed Wolfgang Weber as the new head responsible for IT, procurement and logistics. The company said, 51-year-old Weber takes over the newly created position and will look after the entire supply chain of the Herford-based company.

"With Wolfgang Weber, we have gained an experienced supply chain expert, whose experience we will benefit from, "said the company’s CEO Stella A. Ahlers in a statement.

Over the past 11 years, Weber was a member of Puma management in Herzogenaurach. Previously, from 2006 to 2008, he was responsible for supply chain management of Ludwig Görtz GmbH, prior to which he worked at Wipro for two years. From 1998 to 2004, Weber was employed with the Tengelmann, where he served in various management positions in logistics, supply chain management, IT and purchasing.

Picture:Wolfgang Weber via Ahlers