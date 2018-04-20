Aitor Throup steps down from Executive Creative Director role at G-Star Raw

Aitor Throup has stepped down from his Executive Creative Director role at G-Star Raw to focus on new challenges via his own studio, Aitor Throup Studio. A spokesperson from the Amsterdam-based denim company confirmed his exit to FashionUnited NL.

His exit put an end to his nearly five-year-long collaboration with G-Star Raw. Throup has been working for the denim brand as a creative consultant since 2013, but was appointed Executive Creative Director in 2016. He began working full-time for G-Star Raw, as he was in charge of the brand's womenswear and menswear collection in addition to the Raw Research division.

At the time Throup took over the creative reigns from Pierre Morriset, who had worked for the denim label for 27 years. Morriset remained on board as a mentor for the creative division and Throup saw his appointment as a collaborative process between him, Morriset and the other designers. His final collection for the label was shown for spring 2018.

A successor for Throup has yet to be named.