Akshat Thanawala named Chief Product Officer at Moda Operandi

Moda Operandi has announced the appointment of Akshat Thanawala as its Chief Product Officer, who the company said, will oversee Moda Operandi product strategy across consumer-facing platforms and designer tools and services.

“Akshat’s experience building innovative products for complex marketplace systems is invaluable to Moda as we aim to build the best experiences for both our customers and brand partners,” said Ganesh Srivats, CEO of Moda Operandi in a statement.

Thanawala joins Moda Operandi Grubhub, where he served as vice president of product management at their headquarters in Chicago, building the company's restaurant platforms and key diner-facing products. Prior to Grubhub, he has served in product leadership roles at Expedia and Orbitz.

Thanawala’s appointment as chief product officer follows on the heels of Moda Operandi announcing Kristina Salen as its new CFO.

Picture credit:Akshat Thanawala via Moda Operandi