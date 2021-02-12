Alan Prada to take on new role at Giorgio Armani

Alan Prada, the soon to be former editor-in-chief of Italy’s Harper’s Bazaar, has found a new role at Giorgio Armani. The editor will be joining the company as their deputy creative director of online and offline image, a new role. He will begin his new role on April 1 and will report directly to Giorgio Armani himself.

Prior to his new creative role at Giorgio Armani, Prada had a 15-year career in fashion media. In 2019, Hearst tapped him to spearhead the launch of the Italian edition of Harper’s Bazaar, a digital-only title. He was also creative director of Italy’s Esquire, another Hearst publication, which launched in 2017. He would go on to serve as editor-in-chief of Italy’s Esquire as well.

Prada will be staying in his current role until the end of March. Hearst Italy has already begun a search for his successor.