Alberta Ferretti steps down as creative director of her brand

Alberta Ferretti will be stepping down as creative director of her eponymous label, the parent company Aeffe Spa announced on Tuesday. Ferretti and her brother Massimo Ferretti founded the Italian group in 1980, which today also includes Moschino and Philosophy, before she debuted her own brand, Alberta Ferretti, a year later.

"43 years have passed since my first fashion show," said the outgoing creative director. "My enthusiasm and passion for my work and for fashion have not changed, but I believe that at this point in my career it is a right and conscious decision to pave the way for a new creative chapter for the brand that I founded and that will continue to bear my name."

The SS25 collection, presented just a few days ago in Milan, marks the end of Ferretti's tenure as creative director. However, she is not turning her back on her eponymous brand entirely, as she will continue to hold the position of vice president of Aeffe.

Ferretti's decision to step down from her role as creative director is not the first time she has handed over creative control of one of her brands to another designer. Philosophy, a brand she originally founded and directed in 1984, has already gone through the same process when Ferretti handed over creative direction to Lorenzo Serafini in 2014.

Her successor for Alberta Ferretti will be announced in the coming months, according to the statement. Until then, the company will begin an analysis of the roles and functions of the various departments, with the aim of re-organising human resources internally to ensure further efficiency.