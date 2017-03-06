Aldo names new chief executive

Footwear brand Aldo has named David Bensadoun, the eldest son of the company’s founder Aldo Bensadoun, as its new chief executive officer, effective April 3.

The move comes as Patrik Frisk, who has even with Aldo since 2014 steps down from the role. In addition, Aldo Bensadoun confirms that he is stepping down as chairman, naming Jurgen Schreiber as his replacement.

"I'm enormously proud to pass the baton to David who will continue the family legacy through his leadership of the company," said Aldo Bensadoun. "To witness this transition is truly a dream come true for me. David's passion for the business combined with his leadership abilities and unique vision give me every confidence in the future of our company."

David Bensadoun has been with Aldo since 1995, joining as a project manager and rising through the ranks to his most recent role as president of Aldo Group North America. In his new role as chief executive, he will report to the chairman of the board.

"We are proud to express our consistent values and goals as a company," added Aldo Group Inc. chief executive, David Bensadoun. "Our family has committed our hearts to the work of providing the very best product to our loyal customers while creating an environment where our people are encouraged to reach their full potential. I am honoured to carry this torch into the future."

Schreiber, the new chairman, has extensive retail experience, including chief executive of Health and Beauty Europe and Shoppers Drug Mart. He has also been a member of Aldo’s Advisory Board for the past four years.

In addition, Norman Jaskolka has been appointed deputy chairman of Aldo Group Inc. In this role, Jaskolka will report to both the chief executive and the chairman. Jaskolka will continue to lead Aldo Group International, strategic partnerships, and the company's acquisition efforts.