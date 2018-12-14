Alessandro Corsi appointed CFO of Salvatore Ferragamo

Alessandro Corsi has been offered the role of Chief Financial Officer at Salvatore Ferragamo, following the resignation of Ugo Giorcelli, the company informed in a statement. He will start working on January 11.

Corsi first joined the company in 2003, within the Planning and Control department, after an initial experience at General Electric. Since then, he’s had several senior positions in the Italian luxury house, his latest role being Chief Strategy Officer.

Founded in 1927, Salvatore Ferragamo is a family business specialized in the production and sale of luxury shoes, leather goods, apparel, accessories and silk products. The brand also sells eyewear thanks to a licensing agreement with Marchon Eyewear.