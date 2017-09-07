Alexander Fury named Editor of AnOther Magazine

London based AnOther magazine have appointed fashion journalist and author, Alexander Fury as editor, set to work across the bi-annual print publication and digital platforms.

Fury has previously held titles at Love, The Independent, Showstudio and is currently chief fashion correspondent at T: The New York Times Style Magazine. He will continue his current role, simultaneously to his AnOther duties.

Fury will work alongside AnOther's editor-in-chief Susannah Frankel, who told Business of Fashion: “Alex is a wonderfully accomplished writer, certainly among the best focusing on fashion in the world.” Frankel added that Fury has contributed to each of her previous issues, “I have always found collaborating with him exciting and inspiring. I feel very lucky to be working with him more closely from now on."

Fury’s first AnOther issue will be Spring/Summer 2018, where he will work with fashion director Katie Shillingford, writing regular features and directing editorial projects.

Fury released his first book earlier this year named, ‘Dior: Catwalk’ and a second, named ‘Catwalking’ will be released in November 2017.

Screenshot courtesy of AnOther Magazine website