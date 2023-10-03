Alexander McQueen names new creative director, Sean McGirr

Just days after Sarah Burton took her final bow, Kering has named a new creative director for the British fashion house Alexander McQueen. Sean McGirr will be filling Burton’s daunting shoes, joining the company from JW Anderson, where he was most recently head of men’s ready-to-wear.

McGirr’s appointment was confirmed in a press release from Kering, in which the chief executive officer and chairman of the luxury conglomerate, François-Henri Pinault, said: “Alexander McQueen is a House we are passionate about, and we are confident that Seán McGirr will be able to pursue its journey with a new creative impetus. We look forward to opening this new chapter in the history of this unique brand.”

The announcement of Burton’s departure from Alexander McQueen sent shockwaves across the industry, causing mounting speculation surrounding who would take on the helm position. Burton had first joined the heritage fashion brand 26 years ago, starting out as an intern before being named as creative director in 2010.

The designer presented her last collection for the house on Saturday during Paris Fashion Week SS24, where she took an emotional bow in front of a standing ovation from a star-studded crowd.

Former JW Anderson designer to helm historic house

Now, it will be McGirr’s turn to take on the historic Alexander McQueen label. His experience at notable fashion houses goes beyond JW Anderson, having also previously worked at Dries Van Noten in womenswear. In addition to this, the Central Saint Martins graduate has also served at Uniqlo’s Tokyo-based creative offices and has briefly assisted at Burberry and Vogue Hommes Japan.

Speaking on McGirr’s appointment, Alexander McQueen CEO, Gianfilippo Testa, said: “We are delighted to welcome Seán McGirr as creative director. With his experience, personality, and creative energy, he will bring a powerful creative language to Alexander McQueen while building on its unique heritage.”

The move comes at a time when Kering has initiated a series of shifts among its leadership and creative teams, as part of the group’s comprehensive restructuring efforts and new organisation framework designed to build towards a more solid organisation.

In the midst of its most recent appointments, all brand CEOs are to report to the company’s new head of group portfolio brands, Francesca Bellettini, who has been tasked with steering the various luxury houses through their next phase of growth.